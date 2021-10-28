Comcast Has Lost $520 Million On Peacock

It seems like only yesterday that ditching cable in favor of subscribing to a handful of streaming services looked to be the future of consuming entertainment at home, but now it feels like we're all drowning in a sea of brand names and plus signs. Netflix is still the undisputed champion of the streaming wars, but the Walt Disney Company is starting to creep up considering they own Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu. According to Forbes, Disney is boasting over 173 million subscribers across the three services as of July 3, converting to $4.3 billion in revenue. There's also a chance they're doing even better, as Disney will release its next earnings report on November 10.

Amazon has yet to release its Q3 earnings nor did they include Prime subscriptions in the Q2 report, but considering Jeff Bezos has more money than God, the megacorporation will always have somewhere to pull funds from if subscriptions ever dip. Since an Amazon Prime subscription comes with both prioritized shipping and the streaming service, their subscriber numbers are greatly skewed compared to their competitors. However, Bezos wrote in the company's Q1 report that "over 175 million Prime members have streamed shows and movies in the past year, and streaming hours are up more than 70% year over year."

Comparatively, HBO Max has 69.4 million subscribers with a revenue of $8.4 billion, and Comcast reported a $520 million loss with Peacock, and they didn't report their Q3 new subscription numbers.