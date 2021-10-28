Best Movies And TV Shows Coming To Peacock In November 2021
October has come and (mostly) gone, which means we've officially hit the weekend of the calendar year. And to think people actually have the audacity to consider themselves "not a fan" of the colder autumn and winter months. Fools, the lot of you! Many might be tempted to mourn the end of Spooky Szn, but I choose to ring in November with a whole host of newly added movies to the never-ending shuffle of streaming service rotations. Haven't quite gotten around to those first two "Blade" movies just yet? Feeling up to a "Lethal Weapon" marathon of the four "Lethal Weapon" movies? Care to revisit the glory years of your childhood with the "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" trilogy? Have at it! Here's everything that's coming to Peacock in November 2021.
Erin Brockovich
Believe it or not, there are some folks walking around right this very second who've criticized Steven Soderbergh for being too "cold" or "calculating," bereft of earnestness and a sense of heart. These people, I assume, never watched "Erin Brockovich." Just how good is this movie? It's "Immortalized in a Lonely Island song" good. Oh, if you're into this sort of thing, then I guess I should mention it was also nominated in 2001 for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Supporting Actor, with Julia Roberts snagging Best Actress along the way. The credentials speak for themselves! Based on the true story of Erin Brockovich's legal struggle in taking on the might of the energy corporation PG&E (Pacific Gas and Electric Company) for rampant contaminated groundwater, the film became a box office hit and would eventually influence many other legal thrillers that have followed in its footsteps. As one of the most versatile filmmakers on the planet, Soderbergh dares you to underappreciate him at your own risk.
A Knight's Tale
Before there was Ridley Scott's "The Last Duel," there was ... "A Knight's Tale." Okay, not really, but it's fun to pretend that this energetic and hilariously modernized fantasy story lay the groundwork for every vaguely similar genre film that followed in its wake. Without "A Knight's Tale," we would simply not have "The Green Knight." See? Try it yourself! Of course, the joys of this rebellious little action/adventure flick are tempered by the loss of heartthrob Heath Ledger, who proves just how much of a movie star he really was as the character of William Thatcher. He's joined by what can only be considered to be a murderer's row of a supporting cast, including Mark Addy, Paul Bettany, Alan Tudyk, and more. Its punk rock sensibilities and anachronistic needle drops are as much a part of its charm as watching Ledger con, cheat, and seduce his way into everyone's hearts.
Midnight Run
I've written at length about this surprisingly emotional buddy comedy in the past and I'm going to praise it once again because it's just that good. Every two-hander lives or dies on the strength of its two leads and, in this case, Robert De Niro channeling every ounce of his star power and charisma is flawlessly offset by the late Charles Grodin's quiet, simmering screen presence. A bounty hunter and an embezzling accountant, the two find themselves stuck together on a weeklong "midnight run" from New York to LA while dodging the cops, drug lords, and even fellow bounty hunters who've gotten a whiff of the potential earnings at stake. You'll be repeatedly charmed by supporting turns from Joe Pantoliano and the late Yaphet Kotto, by John Ashton's bumbling bounty hunter and the menacing crime lord Jimmy Serrano played by Dennis Farina. And best of all, this 1988 comedic crime/thriller can't hide the gooey heart at its center.
Munich
You better believe I'm taking this opportunity to double-dip once more with a film I've previously written about here. Between "War of the Worlds" and "Munich," 2005 was a fascinating year for Steven Spielberg. He's rarely (if ever) imbued one of his films with as much darkness, brutality, or sheer despondence as he does in "Munich." Where plenty of other filmmakers never would've even tried to approach as complex a real-world political situation as the Israel/Palestine conflict, Spielberg does so with a steady and assured hand while going even further and connecting the conflict with how the United States chose to respond in the aftermath of 9/11. Not every film that causes outrage and controversy is automatically a worthwhile one, but "Munich" masterfully surfed the unfair, kneejerk anger thrown its way and has firmly established itself as one of Spielberg's most must-watch entries in his entire filmography. It's devastating, violent, and not an easy watch by any means. It's also one of his absolute best films.
Se7en
Yes, "Se7en" is a painfully obvious choice to highlight here. Yes, it has its fair share of fans who can be somewhat obnoxious and, dare I say it, fall under the category of a "dudebro." No, that doesn't make "Se7en" any less incredible. David Fincher has never hesitated to dive deep into the dark, seedy, grimy underbelly of criminals and killers. His fascination with the kind of mind that could ever even conceive of such atrocious acts is fully on display here with the unfortunately perfect casting of Kevin Spacey as a complete and total creep. Morgan Freeman and Brad Pitt play off each other just as well, as two police detectives at utterly opposite points in their lives who must put everything aside — their differences, their egos, their emotional investment — in order to bring a maniac to justice. Even over 25 years later, we're still unraveling secrets from this wildly influential film. In fact, if you want to understand where the particular aesthetic in Matt Reeves' upcoming "The Batman" comes from, a trip back to the unforgiving world of "Se7en" would certainly be in order.
November 1
17 Again, 2009
2012, 2009
The Addams Family, 1991
Along Came Polly, 2004
Billy Madison, 1995
Blade, 1998
Blade 2, 2002
Blue Bagoo Kids Playlist, 2020
Blue Bagoo Lullaby Hour, 2020
Blue Bagoo Nursery Rhyme Paty, 2020
Boo! A Madea Halloween, 2016
Casper's Scare School, 2006
Christmas in Compton, 2012
Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love, 2016
The Chronicles of Riddick, 2004
Coat of Many Colors, 2016
The Cold Light of Day, 2012
Country Line, 2017
Cry Baby, 1990
Dallas Buyers Club, 2013
Dazed and Confused, 1993
Death at a Funeral, 2010
Deck the Halls, 2006
The Deer Hunter, 1978
Downton Abbey, 2019
Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical, 2020
E.T., The Extra-Terrestrial, 1982
End of Days, 1999
Erin Brockovich, 2000
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, 2004
Evan Almighty, 2007
Far and Away, 1992
Goodfellas, 1990
Fatal Secrets, 2009
Hairspray Live!, 2016
Happiness Is a Four Letter Word, 2016
Happy Gilmore, 1996
High Holiday, 2021
The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies, 2014
The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug, 2013
How the Grinch Stole Christmas, 1996
How Murray Saved Christmas, 2014
Into the Mirror, 2018
Jesus Christ Superstar, 2018
A Knight's Tale, 2001
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life, 2003
The Last Song, 2010
Legal Action, 2018
The Legend of the 5 Mile Cave, 2019
Lethal Weapon, 1987
Lethal Weapon 2, 1989
Lethal Weapon 3, 1992
Lethal Weapon 4, 1998
Lone Survivor, 2013
Lord, All Men Can't Be Dogs, 2011
A Lot Like Christmas, 2019
Lucy, 2014
Menace II Society, 1993
Midnight Run, 1988
A Million Ways to Die in the West, 2014
Mo' Money, 1992
Mr. Bean's Holiday, 2007
Munich, 2005
Murder Manual, 2019
Mystery Men, 1999
Neighbors, 2014
New Year New Us, 2021
Non-Stop, 2014
The Notebook, 2004
An Officer and a Gentleman, 1982
The Only Thrill, 1997
Open Water, 2004
Open Water 2: Adrift, 2006
Patriot Games, 1992
Peter Pan Live, 2014
Pitch Black, 2000
The Proposal, 2009
Reindeer Games, 2020
Salt, 2010
Santa Claus: The Movie, 1985
Santa's Slay, 2005
Savannah Sunrise, 2016
Scent of a Woman, 1992
Seven, 1995
Shadows in the Sun, 2005
The Sound of Music (Live Stage Play), 2013
Sunburn, 1999
Ted 2, 2015
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, 1990
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2, 1991
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3, 1993
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, 2003
Terminator Salvation, 2009
Thanksgiving with the Carter's, 2019
This Christmas, 2007
TMNT, 2007
Trainwreck, 2015
Unstoppable, 2010
W., 2008
Walk the Line, 2005
The Warrant, 2020
Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins, 2008
The Wiz: Live, 2015
XXX: Return of Xander Cage, 2017*
You've Got Mail, 1998
Antiques to the Rescue, Season 1
The Cowboy Way, Season 1-7
Wild West Chronicles, Season 1
November 2
Election Night Special Editions of The Mehdi Hasan Show and Zerlina. (Peacock Originals)*
November 4
American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 10 (Peacock Original)
Beast Mode, 2020
Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol, Season 1, Episode 8 (Peacock Original)
Frogger, Season 1, Episode 11 (Peacock Original)
The Kids Tonight Show, Season 1, Two New Episodes (Peacock Original)
The Siwa Pop Revolution, Season 1, Episodes 1-3 (Peacock Original)
Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 10 (Peacock Original)*
November 5
The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Ayman, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Last Phases: Night of the Lone Wolf, 2014
Love Joy (Peacock Original Comedy Special)
Premier League – Southampton v. Aston Villa
November 6
Breeders Cup Classic
The Great Christmas Switch, 2021
Notre Dame College Football – Navy v. Notre Dame
Premier League – Brentford v. Norwich City
Premier League – Chelsea v. Burnley*
Premier League – Brighton v. Newcastle
November 7
Men in Blazers, Season 8, Episode 1
NASCAR Cup Series Championship
Premier League – Leeds United v. Leicester City*
Sunday Night Football – Tennessee Titans v. Los Angeles Rams
November 8
The Adventures of Pepper & Paula, 2015
Arthur & Merlin, 2015
AWOL-72, 2016
Behaving Badly, 2014
Body of Sin, 2018
The Challenge Disaster, 2019
The Changeover, 2019
The Crash, 2017
Daylight's End, 2016
Don't Hang Up, 2017
Dwegons and Leprechauns, 2014
Eloise, 2017
The Good Neighbor, 2016
The Great Bear, 2014
Heavenly Deposit, 2019
A Horse for Summer, 2015
The Hot Flashes, 2013
Pixies, 2015
Pod, 2015
Pressure, 2015
Rapid Eye Movement, 2019
Rich Boy Rich Girl, 2019
Robot Overlords, 2015
Rushlights, 2013
Scenic Route, 2013
The Strange Ones, 2018
The Trials of Cate McCall, 2014
November 10
Follow Me: The Yoni Netanyahu Story, 2012
The Restless Conscience, 1992
November 11
American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 11 (Peacock Original)
Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol, Season 1, Episode 9 (Peacock Original)
Frogger, Season 1, Episode 12 (Peacock Original)
The Kids Tonight Show, Season 1, Two New Episodes (Peacock Original)
Madagascar: A Little Wild, Season 5
Paris in Love, Season 1, Episode 1 (Peacock Original)
The Siwa Pop Revolution, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)
Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 11 (Peacock Original)
November 12
The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Shut Up Little Man! An Audio Misadventure, 2011
November 13
Christmas Time is Here, 2021
Nitro Rallycross at Wild Horse Pass
November 14
Dead Heist, 2007
Edmond, 2005
Ernest in the Army, 1998
Ernest Rides Again, 1993
Fifty Pills, 2006
Finding Rin Tin Tin, 2007
Grand Theft Parsons, 2004
The Great New Wonderful, 2005
Labor Pains, 2009
Mariah Carey's All I Want for Christmas Is You, 2017
Mayor of the Sunset Strip, 2003
Nitro Rallycross at Wild Horse Pass*
The Proposition, 2005
Straight A's, 2013
Strays, 1997
Sunday Night Football – Kansas City Chiefs v. Las Vegas Raiders
November 15
Escape to the Chateau DIY, Season 6
Liar, Liar, 1997
November 16
Cowboys & Aliens, 2011
One Day, 2011
Safe House, 2012*
November 17
1,000 Times Good Night, 2013
All You Ever Wished For, 2018
Arcadia, 2012
The Barefoot Artists, 2014
Broken, 2012
Burn Burn Burn, 2015
Dogs on the Inside, 2014
Famous Nathan, 2014
Glassland, 2014
The Greatest Ears in Town: The Arif Mardin Story, 2010
Hector, 2015
Holly Near: Singing for Our Lives, 2018
Jasper Jones, 2017
Longmire, Seasons 1-6
My Art, 2016
Not Another Happy Ending, 2013
A Reggae Sesson, 1988
Second Coming, 2014
Sign Painters, 2014
Small, Beautiful Moving Parts, 2011
Strike a Pose, 2016
November 18
30 Miles From Nowhere, 2019
All I Want For Christmas, 2013
American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 12 (Peacock Original)
Avenging Angelo, 2003
Blonde and Blonder, 2008
Bob the Builder, 2005
Boy Meets Girl, Season 1
Christmas Together, 2020
A Christmas Wedding Date, 2012
Christmas Wedding Runway, 2019
Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol, Season 1, Episode 10 (Peacock Original)
The Dog Who Saved Christmas, 2009
Frogger, Season 1, Episode 13 (Peacock Original)
Hidden Away, 2013
High School Exorcism, 2014
Holiday Switch, 2007
The Kids Tonight Show, Season 1, Two New Episodes (Peacock Original)
The Mad Whale, 2019
Paris in Love, Season 1, Episode 2 (Peacock Original)
Psych 3: This is Gus (Peacock Original)
A Royal Christmas Engagement, 2020
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, Season 1, Episodes 1-3 (Peacock Original)
Save the Wedding, 2021
Shoelaces for Christmas, 2018
The Siwa Pop Revolution, Season 1, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)
Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 12 (Peacock Original)
What Doesn't Kill You, 2008
Where the Red Fern Grows, 2003
The World Made Straight, 2015
November 19
The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Pressure Cooker, 2008
Teach, 2013
November 20
A Kindhearted Christmas, 2021
Nitro Rallycross
Notre Dame Football – Georgia Tech v. Notre Dame
Premier League – Burnley v. Crystal Palace
Premier League – Liverpool v. Arsenal
Premier League – Newcastle v. Brentford
Premier League – Norwich City v. Southampton
Premier League – Watford v. Manchester United
November 21
LPGA CME Group Tour Championship
Nitro Rallycross
Sunday Night Football – Pittsburgh Steelers v. Los Angeles Chargers
WWE Survivor Series
November 22
Peacock Presents: Holiday Steals & Deals with Jill Martin
November 24
Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky, Season 1, Episodes 1-6 (Peacock Original)
Saved by the Bell, Season 2, Episodes 1-10 (Peacock Original)
November 25
American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 13 (Peacock Original)
Paris in Love, Season 1, Episode 3 (Peacock Original)
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)
The Siwa Pop Revolution, Season 1, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)
Today All Day – Al's Thanksgiving Takeover: Cooking Up A Storm Marathon
Thanksgiving Football – Buffalo Bills v. New Orleans Saints
Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 13 (Peacock Original)
November 26
Madagascar: A Little Wild Holiday Goose Chase, 2021
November 27
Premier League – Brighton v. Leeds United
Premier League – Crystal Palace v. Aston Villa
Royally Wrapped for Christmas, 2021
November 28
Christmas Is You, 2021
Premier League – Brentford v. Everton
Premier League – Burnley v. Tottenham
Premier League – Chelsea v. Manchester United
Premier League – Leicester City v. Watford
Premier League – Manchester City v. West Ham United
The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Season 11
Sunday Night Football – Cleveland Browns v. Baltimore Ravens