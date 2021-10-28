Best Movies And TV Shows Coming To Peacock In November 2021

Yes, "Se7en" is a painfully obvious choice to highlight here. Yes, it has its fair share of fans who can be somewhat obnoxious and, dare I say it, fall under the category of a "dudebro." No, that doesn't make "Se7en" any less incredible. David Fincher has never hesitated to dive deep into the dark, seedy, grimy underbelly of criminals and killers. His fascination with the kind of mind that could ever even conceive of such atrocious acts is fully on display here with the unfortunately perfect casting of Kevin Spacey as a complete and total creep. Morgan Freeman and Brad Pitt play off each other just as well, as two police detectives at utterly opposite points in their lives who must put everything aside — their differences, their egos, their emotional investment — in order to bring a maniac to justice. Even over 25 years later, we're still unraveling secrets from this wildly influential film. In fact, if you want to understand where the particular aesthetic in Matt Reeves' upcoming "The Batman" comes from, a trip back to the unforgiving world of "Se7en" would certainly be in order.