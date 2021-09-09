Halloween Kills Will Also Stream On Peacock When It Hits Theaters

Michael Myers is coming home ... to Peacock. "Halloween Kills," the follow-up to 2018's "Halloween," is now set to open both in theaters and stream on Peacock starting in October. Up until now, the David Gordon Green-directed film was listed as a theatrical exclusive – but that's obviously changed. Starring Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer, and Andi Matichak, "Halloween Kills" picks up immediately where the last film left off, with Laurie Strode, her daughter, and her granddaughter the only survivors of the latest Michael Myers rampage. They thought Michael was finally dead – but of course, The Shape always returns.

The news of the film heading to Peacock comes directly from the official "Halloween Kills" Twitter account: