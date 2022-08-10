Disney+ To Raise Prices, Ad-Free Version Will Soon Cost $10.99

The magic of Disney is going to be a little more expensive in a few months. Ahead of their company-wide Q3 earnings call, Disney announced that their streaming platforms, including Disney+, will be receiving price increases. While these hikes won't immediately affect customers, they will become fairly significant when they do go into effect.

Along with the price increase will be a new ad-supported version of Disney+. While currently ad-free, there have long been discussions about creating a separate version of the streamer that supports ads for a cheaper price. That version of the service will officially launch on December 8, 2022, and will cost $7.99 a month. As for the version without ads, that will cost $10.99 per month starting in December — a three-dollar difference from its current price.

"With our new ad-supported Disney+ offering and an expanded lineup of plans across our entire streaming portfolio, we will be providing greater consumer choice at a variety of price points to cater to the diverse needs of our viewers and appeal to an even broader audience," Kareem Daniel, Disney's media and entertainment distribution chairman, wrote in a statement.