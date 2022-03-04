Disney+ Will Introduce An Ad-Supported Tier This Year

Our (ad-supported) streaming options just keep getting better and better! Yes, you're hearing a bit of sarcasm here, but Disney+ announced they will expand their platform offerings by introducing an ad-supported subscription later this year.

This option will be in addition to the platform's subscription without ads and will start in the United States with plans to expand internationally in 2023. Kareem Daniel, Chairman, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution, said in a statement released on Friday, March 4:

"Expanding access to Disney+ to a broader audience at a lower price point is a win for everyone — consumers, advertisers, and our storytellers. More consumers will be able to access our amazing content. Advertisers will be able to reach a wider audience, and our storytellers will be able to share their incredible work with more fans and families."

The ad-supported offering is a first for the streaming service and is being viewed as a step toward their "long-term target of 230-260 million Disney+ subscribers" by 2024, according to the company's press release. Rita Ferro, President of Advertising for Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution arm, added:

"Since its launch, advertisers have been clamoring for the opportunity to be part of Disney+ and not just because there's a growing demand for more streaming inventory. Disney+ with advertising will offer marketers the most premium environment in streaming with our most beloved brands, Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel and National Geographic. I can't wait to share more with advertisers at the Upfront."

As someone who tolerates ads because I'm not rich (this is minimizing for the sake of word count, but you get the idea), this is a welcomed addition to the platform, especially because they're not forcing anyone to use it. If they had decided to remove an ad-free experience, audiences would surely have a problem. Personally, I've been weighing my streamer options lately — it's just so expensive to have them all! — and I'll admit, I was considering ditching Disney+. But now, I actually will stick around and evolve like a Pokemon into the ad-supported pleb that I am. Thank you, Disney, for the opportunity.

Further details, including pricing and an exact launch date, will be released later this year.