Fox Has Struck A Major Streaming Deal With Hulu – Here's What That Means

FOX Entertainment and Hulu have entered a programming deal that will allow Hulu to stream all episodes of FOX's unscripted series, including "The Masked Singer," "LEGO Masters," "I Can See Your Voice," "Name That Tune," "The Masked Dancer," "Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back," "MasterChef," and "MasterChef Junior." As someone who consumes cooking competitions as an anxiety balm, this is fantastic news.

What this means is that you won't have to hunt down clips of earlier seasons when you want to catch up on your new favorite show. I don't know about you, but it's endlessly frustrating to try to figure out where to watch them. Some seasons just disappear from certain platforms, and others pop up and I don't realize it until it's too late. This way we're going to be able to stay on our couches indefinitely. I mean, where were you going to go anyway? Might as well learn how to cook from some experts — or children who are way better at it than you are. (I haven't learned to actually cook, but I can absolutely critique anyone else who does.)