Fox Has Struck A Major Streaming Deal With Hulu – Here's What That Means
FOX Entertainment and Hulu have entered a programming deal that will allow Hulu to stream all episodes of FOX's unscripted series, including "The Masked Singer," "LEGO Masters," "I Can See Your Voice," "Name That Tune," "The Masked Dancer," "Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back," "MasterChef," and "MasterChef Junior." As someone who consumes cooking competitions as an anxiety balm, this is fantastic news.
What this means is that you won't have to hunt down clips of earlier seasons when you want to catch up on your new favorite show. I don't know about you, but it's endlessly frustrating to try to figure out where to watch them. Some seasons just disappear from certain platforms, and others pop up and I don't realize it until it's too late. This way we're going to be able to stay on our couches indefinitely. I mean, where were you going to go anyway? Might as well learn how to cook from some experts — or children who are way better at it than you are. (I haven't learned to actually cook, but I can absolutely critique anyone else who does.)
Catch Up on Past Seasons in One Place
The announcement came from Charlie Collier, the CEO of FOX Entertainment, and Joe Earley, the president of Hulu. It's a good time for unscripted programming at FOX: Hulu will be streaming FOX's animated comedy "HouseBroken," starring the voice talents of Lisa Kudrow, Will Forte, Clea DuVall, Nat Faxon, Sharon Horgan, Tony Hale, Sam Richardson, and Jason Mantzoukas, and future unscripted programming will be covered under this deal as well.
Collier said of the new arrangement, "This deal proudly continues the FOX/Hulu partnership. Hulu continues to be a great place for fans to catch-up on, and even discover, FOX's iconic, talked-about stories and characters."
Earley said, "Hulu's extensive selection of content makes it the ultimate destination for TV fans. With this deal, we're thrilled to offer our subscribers even more unrivaled animation and unscripted programming, and we look forward to continuing our relationship with FOX Entertainment."
Not All Reality Television is Bad
I have to put in a personal plug for "Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back" here as well. He has this reputation for yelling, but honestly, it comes across to me as not suffering fools. I love watching people get the tough love and wake up calls they need to fix what's broken and make their restaurant survive.
Though I cannot watch singing competitions (I once sang for a living and it's too weird), I do love shows like "LEGO Masters" as well. These people doing something they love so much — with others who share that love — are nicer than anyone I've ever met in real life. Watching the hosts get choked up as each team leaves ... it just makes me believe in people again. I highly recommend catching up on this one as well. The number of kids who are going to go into engineering after being inspired by this series is probably staggering. Maybe we're not doomed as a society? Maybe?