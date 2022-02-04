Peacock Gives A Sneak Preview Of Its 2022 Shows — Get First Looks At Bel-Air, Joe Vs Carole & More

It's officially movie/show preview season among the major streaming services, people! Just yesterday, Netflix dropped their wide-ranging first look at their upcoming 2022 slate, showing off brief amounts of footage for titles such as the Ryan Reynolds-starring "The Adam Project," "The Gray Man," and "Knives Out 2" (which won't be called "Knives Out 2," if I have anything to say about it — which, uh, I don't).

Today, it's Peacock's turn. The relatively small streamer has a long way to go to catch up to the "Big Four" of Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, and Hulu, and the recent news regarding massive losses in the fiscal year of 2021 won't help matters much. But what's the best way to distract from that blast of bad press and put such awkward news behind you? Why, release a trailer for all the upcoming shows that people may be eager to watch throughout this year in the hopes of boosting the subscription base even more, of course! It remains to be seen if the carrot on a stick of the modernized "Bel-Air" remake, "Joe vs Carole" and its more dramatic approach to "Tiger King," or the Josh Gad/Isla Fisher two-hander "Wolf Like Me" will be enough to move the needle, but Peacock's not taking any chances. Check out the sneak peek of all of these shows (and more) below!