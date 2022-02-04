Peacock Gives A Sneak Preview Of Its 2022 Shows — Get First Looks At Bel-Air, Joe Vs Carole & More
It's officially movie/show preview season among the major streaming services, people! Just yesterday, Netflix dropped their wide-ranging first look at their upcoming 2022 slate, showing off brief amounts of footage for titles such as the Ryan Reynolds-starring "The Adam Project," "The Gray Man," and "Knives Out 2" (which won't be called "Knives Out 2," if I have anything to say about it — which, uh, I don't).
Today, it's Peacock's turn. The relatively small streamer has a long way to go to catch up to the "Big Four" of Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, and Hulu, and the recent news regarding massive losses in the fiscal year of 2021 won't help matters much. But what's the best way to distract from that blast of bad press and put such awkward news behind you? Why, release a trailer for all the upcoming shows that people may be eager to watch throughout this year in the hopes of boosting the subscription base even more, of course! It remains to be seen if the carrot on a stick of the modernized "Bel-Air" remake, "Joe vs Carole" and its more dramatic approach to "Tiger King," or the Josh Gad/Isla Fisher two-hander "Wolf Like Me" will be enough to move the needle, but Peacock's not taking any chances. Check out the sneak peek of all of these shows (and more) below!
Shows Coming to Peacock in 2022
How many of you are loyal subscribers to Peacock? The streaming service, which parent company Comcast recently revealed has achieved 9 million paid subscribers, is hoping to convince many, many more viewers to sign up and get access to all of these upcoming shows. First airing during the opening ceremony of this year's Winter Olympics in Beijing (which can be seen on NBC or, for subscribers, on Peacock itself), this "first-look footage of expansive and highly anticipated" shows on the streamer's 2022 slate features both new and returning titles.
The video front-loads all the name-brand stars leading these shows, including such high-profile talent as Emmy Rossum ("Shameless") in "Angelyne," Matthew Fox ("Lost") in "Last Light," Josh Gad and Isla Fisher in "Wolf Like Me," Craig Robinson in "Killing It," Kate McKinnon and John Cameron Mitchell in "Joe vs Carole," and much more.
The full list of Peacock series' coming in 2022 along with their premiere dates can be seen below.
- "Wolf Like Me" — currently streaming
- "Bel-Air" – series premiere on Super Bowl Sunday, February 13, 2022, with 3 episodes at launch and new episodes every Thursday
- "Joe vs Carole" – series premiere on March 3, 2022
- "Bust Down" — series premiere on March 10, 2022
- "Killing It" — series premiere in April 2022
- "Angelyne" — 2022
- "Girls5eva" season 2 — 2022
- "Last Light" — 2022
- "Pitch Perfect" — 2022
- "Queer as Folk" — 2022
- "Rutherford Falls" — 2022
- "The Best Man: The Final Chapter" — 2022
- "The Missing" — 2022
- "The Undeclared War" — 2022
- "Vampire Academy" — 2022
- "We Are Lady Parts" season 2 — 2022