Wolf Like Me Trailer: Isla Fisher Has A Big Secret, Just Try To Guess What It Is

"Wolf Like Me" is currently streaming on Peacock in the U.S. and Stan in Australia, and oh boy, it's a crazy one! If you missed the first trailer, make sure you watch it to get a sense of what's going on.

What's going on is that Isla Fisher's ("The Great Gatsby," "Arrested Development") Mary is a wolf, and her life is messy. In the last trailer, we learned that Josh Gad's ("Frozen," "Beauty and the Beast") Gary and his daughter were in a car accident and Mary was the one who hit them. She calms down his little daughter who is having a panic attack, and Mary and Gary start dating. Now, the first trailer made it look like a mystery, but, well, the title pretty much says it all.

Though at first glance the second trailer seems sort of like a manic-pixie-dream-girl-who-is-also-a-wolf dating story, adding the first one in there gives this show a much more compelling premise. There is a mystery here, and it's not just that she's lupine. (You don't get to use that word in stories that often, and so I tip my hat to you, Isla Fisher.) I can't quite tell from the trailer if she changes with the full moon like a traditional werewolf, or if it's when she's upset about something. Considering that she manages to calm down a panicking child by saying she's been there in the first trailer, that might be it. You see her changing an awful lot and running away, so that's my theory until I watch.