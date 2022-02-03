Can We Safely Assume Knives Out 2 Won't Be Called Knives Out 2?

What a time to be alive. Kenneth Branagh is about to unleash the next Hercule Poirot movie on us with "Death on the Nile," Saoirse Ronan and Sam Rockwell are teaming up to solve a brazen killing on a Hollywood movie set in "See How They Run," and "Knives Out" will soon become a smash-hit original franchise with this year's release of Rian Johnson's sequel. The murder-mystery is back, baby! Where are my "Encyclopedia Brown" and "Hardy Boys" stans at?

Earlier today, Netflix dropped their exciting preview of 2022 movie releases on us, which we covered here. Some of the many titles featured in the sizzle reel included Guillermo del Toro's stop-motion animated film "Pinocchio," a sequel to the Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill-starring "Enola Holmes," the Russo brothers-directed "The Gray Man," and ... a certain movie that has, apparently, been given the placeholder title of "Knives Out 2." At least, we hope it's a placeholder.

Now, if there are any pet peeves I've openly admitted to obsessing over in the past, it has to be the scourge of referring to movie or television productions by franchise titles that really don't make sense beyond the original story. In other words, get off my lawn and come up with some new, creative names instead of blatantly trying to bank on brand recognition! That's precisely the kind of mindset that leads to unholy, word-salad abominations like "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw," after all.

I've been hoping that this new, original franchise that began with 2019's "Knives Out" would avoid such a fate, with the highly-anticipated sequel earning its own separate title altogether that would actually reflect its unique storyline. Like countless novels by murder-mystery novelist extraordinaire Agatha Christie, the star of the show may appear to be the brilliant detective who solves every mystery and links each disparate story together — the absurdly-mustached Hercule Poirot in Christie's books and Daniel Craig's absurdly-accented Benoit Blanc in Rian Johnson's movies — but, in actuality, the distinct settings and murder cases tend to provide the actual name of each installment. "Knives Out," to state the obvious, perfectly captures the trademark knife wheel at the Thrombey estate while also hinting at the backstabbing and infighting family members who become murder suspects.

So how could the sequel tell a new story altogether and still be called "Knives Out 2"? Reader, we have thoughts.