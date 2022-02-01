Death On The Nile Clip: Meet The Suspects
Disney and 20th Century Studios will release the Kenneth Branagh-directed "Death on the Nile" in theaters soon, despite a couple of controversial cast members, and today we have a new clip that gives us a look at the suspects (not for real-life things, but for the film's murder mystery).
In case you don't know, "Death on the Nile" is based on the 1937 mystery novel by crime writer icon Agatha Christie. It's a sequel to the 2017 film "Murder on the Orient Express" (also based on a Christie novel), which was also directed by Branagh. He'll again play the role of famous detective Hercule Poirot and his mustache, but there's a completely different ensemble cast joining him this time.
"Death on the Nile" stars Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Ali Fazal, Dawn French, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders, and Letitia Wright as the suspects who are all potentially responsible for the murder of Gal Gadot as Linnet Ridgeway Doyle. Let's meet them all right now.
Everyone is a Suspect
In the clip, we learn who's ready to murder: Dr. Windlesham (Russell Brand) proposed to Linnet Ridgeway-Doyle (Gal Gadot) before the "engorged stallion" Simon Doyle (Armie Hammer) married her. There's Linnet's godmother Marie Van Schuyler (Jennifer Saunders) who despises Linnet's wealth, and Marie's nurse and companion Mrs. Bowers (Dawn French) who wants the money, which Linnet's maid Louise Bourget (Rose Leslie) also wants. Then there is Linnet's cousin Andrew Katchadourian (Ali Fazal) who no one except Linnet trusts. The man telling Hercule Poirot this is Poirot's friend Bouc (Tom Bateman) who says that he and his mother Euphemia (Annette Bening) are "the only sane people here."
"Death on the Nile is written by Michael Green, and here's the official synopsis:
Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot's Egyptian vacation aboard a glamorous river steamer turns into a terrifying search for a murderer when a picture-perfect couple's idyllic honeymoon is tragically cut short. Set against an epic landscape of sweeping desert vistas and the majestic Giza pyramids, this tale of unbridled passion and incapacitating jealousy features a cosmopolitan group of impeccably dressed travelers, and enough wicked twists and turns to leave audiences guessing until the final, shocking denouement.
"Death on the Nile" will hit theaters on February 11, 2022.