Death On The Nile Clip: Meet The Suspects

Disney and 20th Century Studios will release the Kenneth Branagh-directed "Death on the Nile" in theaters soon, despite a couple of controversial cast members, and today we have a new clip that gives us a look at the suspects (not for real-life things, but for the film's murder mystery).

In case you don't know, "Death on the Nile" is based on the 1937 mystery novel by crime writer icon Agatha Christie. It's a sequel to the 2017 film "Murder on the Orient Express" (also based on a Christie novel), which was also directed by Branagh. He'll again play the role of famous detective Hercule Poirot and his mustache, but there's a completely different ensemble cast joining him this time.

"Death on the Nile" stars Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Ali Fazal, Dawn French, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders, and Letitia Wright as the suspects who are all potentially responsible for the murder of Gal Gadot as Linnet Ridgeway Doyle. Let's meet them all right now.