M3GAN Director Gerard Johnstone On How To Balance Comedy With Creepiness [Exclusive Interview]

As a director, how do you go about having a lead character that is a robot doll? Does that change your process of how to direct the humans in the scene?

Yeah, it is hard, but I think it's hardest for the other actors, because she requires so much focus and so much concentration. One hair of M3GAN's head can't be loose. She's got to be perfect, but it's not an exact science. There are so many things that go into her face. She's this really complicated animatronic creation that requires everything to be so specific. So I think it was a real challenge for the other actors to just constantly have to be engaging with another actor as well that you can't talk to and say, "So what are you going to do in this scene? How are you thinking about taking it?" It's like M3GAN's a whole army of people that goes into making her. So it's a challenge. But Allison [Williams] was just a pro about it, and I didn't realize how difficult it was for her until long after the movie because she doesn't like to complain. She doesn't ever want to pull focus to her.

Above all else, "M3GAN" is also just such a fun movie. What are some horror movies that you find to be fun?

I'm a big fan of Sam Raimi, "Drag Me to Hell" and "The Evil Dead" trilogy — those movies that combine horror and comedy. And the Coen Brothers as well — just a very dry tone, but you can tell they're secretly making comedies. They're secretly making each other laugh, but doing it in a very deadpan way. And Wes Craven is a big influence on me, for sure. And obviously, Edgar Wright and Simon Pegg. My big lesson from them when I first watched "Shaun of the Dead" and it just completely blew my mind, was just how seriously they took both genres. So that's something that I realized when I was making "Housebound" that I had to do right. If I was going to do this, I had to treat the horror as seriously as I did the comedy.