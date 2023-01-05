James Wan On Fun Horror, The Dangers Of Technological Dependency, And All Things M3GAN [Exclusive Interview]

Definitely. And I like that she is a killer doll, but she feels like the natural or technological evolution of the killer doll subgenre. Do you think we will start seeing more killer robot dolls or AI moving forward?

Well, that's really it, coming to make it, the original concept of this was we are very familiar with the killer dolls that are existing right now, and they all tend to be of supernatural origin, and we knew we wanted to do something a bit different than that. Naturally, it felt like leaning into the AI aspect of it, so the technology aspect of it was the right thing to do with her. And with the world that we live in today, it just seemed very relevant. It seems very much of the time. Just with all the AI stuff that we are now seeing on social media and all that stuff, it's pretty crazy to think that's the direction that our world is headed into. And the idea of an actual M3GAN doll not too far in the future could be a reality.

The thing that kept nagging in the back of my head was, as much fun as I was having, I would have these moments where it would wash over me of, "Oh, this is not outside the realm of possibility," and that's almost scarier. But ultimately, the connection that Katie has with M3GAN is just as terrifying to me as all of M3GAN's hijinks. So I'm wondering if you could speak to the horror of the dependency on AI and digital technology.

Yeah, that's a really cool thing about the film and a testament to how great Akela [Cooper]'s script is. It's not just a horror movie. Obviously, like all great horror films, it says something, it speaks about something, and it does touch on the horror of our reliance on technology and you see it constantly in the world. We're glued, we're stuck, we are addicted to our phones, to our iPads, to computer, to the internet. Right? And in this movie is a child who has lost her parents at the start of the film, and she needs emotional comfort. She needed this emotional sort of connection that she no longer has with her parents gone, and so she becomes really dependent on M3GAN. And that's M3GAN's whole purpose, is to be your best friend and she's programmed to take care of you, and it's just how far she goes to take care of the person that she's partnered with, that she's linked together with.