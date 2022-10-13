The Incredible Horror Comedy From The Director Of M3GAN You Really Need To See

"Housebound" succeeds as not just a ghost story or Kiwi comedy, but also as a mystery. Just when you think you've made heads or tails as to what's going on in the house, Johnstone introduces a new twist to completely throw you off your game. While the film never becomes a farce by definition, it constantly has the comedic rhythm of one. The story plays like an advent calendar of twists and turns, with a newer, weirder surprise hiding behind every door. It's quirky, creepy, and at times deeply unsettling, but the film always feels grounded in the world Johnstone has crafted, a true testament to his skills as a visual storyteller. There's so much tension in a film filled with so much wacky humor, and there's well-needed levity once the severity of the situation comes to the surface.

Horror comedies often lean staunchly in one direction, but "Housebound" captures the perfect balance. The humor that exists is part of the authentic lives of the characters, rather than some cheeky reference or wink at the camera. The final act sees the film thrown into full blown horror-comedy-action territory, with a triumphant and surprising ending that elevates the film to an immediate fan favorite. "Housebound" perfectly encapsulates that high every horror fan is chasing, where you find the perfect movie you need everyone in your life to see, and will continue talking about it long after the credits have rolled. "M3GAN" is only Johnstone's second feature film, but if "Housebound" is any indicator of what to expect, we're all in for a hell of a fun ride.

Good news: "Housebound" is currently available to stream on Shudder and TubiTV.