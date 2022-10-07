Chucky Season 2 Loudly, Proudly Declares That It's No Fan Of Children

The events of season 1 cannot be denied, but no one seems to be handling it well. Lexy has resorted to drugs, namely pills, to deal with her trauma; Mayor Michelle Cross (Barbara Alyn Woods) refuses to accept what really happened and is continually placing the blame on Lexy; poor Caroline is being gaslit by everyone in her life, including her therapist, into believing that Junior Wheeler (Teo Briones) was the real culprit of the massacre and not the Chucky doll that 100% told her to kill her own mom; and Jake has thrown himself into the role of "big brother" to try and absolve himself from his guilt. These kids are emotionally wrecked, and Chucky doesn't give a single f***. If anything, he's loving how destroyed they all are, because it should theoretically make his job to take them all out a hell of a lot easier.

During a family therapy session for Caroline, her doctor decides the best cure for a case of automatonophobia is to ... give her a new doll. The old woman pulls out a bridal doll named "Wedding Belle," which franchise fans could immediately recognize as the original doll that Tiffany Valentine's soul was placed into during "Bride of Chucky." Calling it now: That therapist is connected to Charles Lee Ray or part of the Cult of Chucky and is providing Caroline with the new vessel for Tiffany's soul.

Oh yeah, I forgot to mention it, but Andy Barclay crashed the truck full of Chucky dolls from the end of season 1 and blew off the Tiffany doll's head in the cold open. He, Kyle, Tiffany, and the dolls are presumed dead, but we're not stupid enough to buy that lie for a dollar.