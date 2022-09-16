How Don Mancini's Catholic Upbringing Inspired Chucky Season 2

In retrospect, Mancini has proven that you can pretty much launch Chucky into any kind of horror environment, whether it's psychological or supernatural, and Brad Dourif will find a way to make him feel natural. Obviously, the "Child's Play" founder has a deep love for the world of horror, but when it came to figuring out the location he wanted Chucky to terrorize this season, he turned to a subgenre of his own making.

During a press conference attended by /Film's BJ Colangelo, Mancini spoke about how much he loves what he dubs "the Catholic-based horror movie," citing such examples as "The Exorcist" and "The Omen." These films are predicated on the terror that comes with battling a destructive force beyond your comprehension.

The concept of faith in and of itself is meant to bring some kind of comfort in the idea of a higher being. But Mancini brings up a fascinating point by throwing Chucky into the mix. "One of the fun things about the Catholic church," Mancini elaborated, "is they believe in the supernatural big time, but think they have all the answers, and then to be confronted by a different kind of god."

In the trailer for season 2, it looks like Chucky takes out an unsuspecting nun by means of a heart attack brought on by his mere presence. "Just having Chucky interact with nuns and priests, all of that just seemed inherently fun to make," says Mancini. Thrusting the killer doll into the world of religion was based not only on his fascination with supernatural forces colliding, but his own experience within the Church.