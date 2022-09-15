Chucky's Classic Design Came Together For A Very Unique Reason

Tom Holland's 1988 film "Child's Play" was, at its heart, an indictment of an ever-bloating Christmastime consumption frenzy. Between 1983 and 1986, Coleco's Cabbage Patch Kids were the most in-demand toy of the season, and stories were regularly written about the dolls' success and the riots caused by parents trying to buy them. Embittered by the frenzy, "Child's Play" screenwriters Don Mancini, John Lafia, and Holland wrote a movie about the hottest Christmas toy of the season — in their script, an electronic talking interactive doll called a Good Guy — coming to life and committing murder. The conceit was that a serial killer named Charles Lee Ray (Brad Dourif) was mortally wounded when fleeing a pursuing cop (Chris Sarandon). With his dying breaths, he chanted a magical spell and shunted his soul into a nearby Good Guy doll. The doll comes into the possession of the young Andy (Alex Vincent) and his single mother (Catherine Hicks), and it takes them the bulk of the film to discover that their beloved Good Guy, calling itself Chucky, is alive.

To date, "Child's Play" has had six sequels, a remake, and is currently spun off into a Syfy TV series called "Chucky." In all that time, Chucky's soul has been transmigrated into multiple dolls, he was resurrected by an ex-girlfriend who he would marry and have a doll child with, and he would eventually occupy multiple dolls and human bodies at the same time.

The design of the Chucky doll was partly inspired by Cabbage Patch Kids, and partly by the popular My Buddy doll. It was also a very deliberate design. In a recent press conference attended by /Film's BJ Colangelo, Don Mancini talks about how the doll was specifically described in the script, and how the specificity was urged by a lawyer friend of his.