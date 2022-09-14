The Poster For Chucky Season 2 Is Loaded With Easter Eggs

If there's a way to wield it, there's a likely chance Chucky has used it to claim one of his many victims across the past three decades, and his throne is littered with them. While it didn't kill him, the chair's support looks like the bat Chucky used to knock out Det. Norris way back in "Child's Play."

If you look at the use of repetition, you'll see the ax he used to lop off Ian's jaw ("Curse of Chucky"), the used syringes that took out Det. Peyton ("Chucky"), the scalpel that he commandeered to get Jake in trouble in science class ("Chucky"), and the hammer that started it all when Maggie was launched from the high-rise window of Andy's childhood apartment ("Child's Play"). But that's not all, folks. Some of my favorite little nods involve the can of hairspray Glenda used to set Joan on fire ("Seed of Chucky"), the rat poison used for deadly chili roulette ("Curse of Chucky"), the yardstick used to kill Ms. Kettlewell ("Child's Play 2"), and to top it all off, the butcher knife that the pint-sized slasher would likely feel lost without.

Mancini has always found a way to move forward while acknowledging the legacy of the past. All this poster was missing was the flour on the soles of Chucky's shoes ("Child's Play"). I can't quite place the meat cleaver, which only leads me to believe that Chucky will make use of it at some point this season.

One thing is for sure, "Chucky" is back! He always comes back!

The season premiere of "Chucky" will air on both USA and SyFy on October 5, 2022.