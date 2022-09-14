Chucky Season 2 Trailer: The Good Guy Doll Takes His Killer Instincts To Church

A new "Chucky" season 2 trailer just dropped, revealing more evil antics from the Good Guy doll who has now haunted multiple generations of innocent kids thanks to several movies and the series from SyFy and USA. At some point, the people of this fictional universe should really band together to burn all of these dolls because the body count is getting ridiculous. Poor Jake Wheeler (Zackary Arthur) had no idea what he signing up for when he took home a random garage sale doll. Jake planned to use Chucky as part of an art project — little did he know that the vintage toy was possessed by the spirit of the long-dead serial killer, Charles Lee Ray. Within a matter of days, Jake's entire life was falling apart: his father was murdered, the authorities were eying him suspiciously and he was shipped off to live with family members who resented him.

From there, the first season took some sharp turns: Chucky committed more murders as Jake struggled with the pressures of controlling the doll and fending off homophobic bullying from his peers. And while Jake considered the idea of lashing out with violence, Chucky got busy creating an army of dolls for world domination. Thankfully, his scheme didn't quite come together thanks to the work of some troublesome teens — Jake, Devon (Björgvin Arnarson), and Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind) — along with Chucky's ex Tiffany (Tiffany Valentine). So where does the series go from there in season 2? The answer is, obviously, church.