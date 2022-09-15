Don Mancini's Favorite Moment Of Chucky Season 1 Has Nothing To Do With Chucky

No one on the planet has spent more time with Chucky than Don Mancini, and that includes the longtime voice of the character, Brad Dourif. Since the very first "Child's Play" movie in 1988, Mancini has been the man in charge of telling the story of the doll possessed by Charles Lee Ray across seven movies and an entire season of television. Referring to him as "Chucky's daddy" is the understatement of the century, and with a second season of the hit series for USA and Syfy just around the corner, it's got Mancini thinking about some of his favorite moments with his Good Guy creation. It's hard to choose a favorite moment even as a fan (mine's when he showed up on WCW Nitro to harass Rick Steiner), but for Mancini, it's literally like asking a father to choose a favorite memory with his child.

During the NBCUniversal Press Tour for season 2 of "Chucky," Mancini took the time to highlight his favorite moment in season 1 of "Chucky," which doesn't have anything to do with everyone's friend to the end. "One of my favorite moments from season 1 was the Jake/Devon kiss," Mancini said. "And that was something we planned and talked about a lot and worked on, and there was very nervous energy on the set that night, but Zack [Arthur] and Björgvin [Arnarson] did such a great job and had us all crying when it happened."