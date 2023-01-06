Avatar: The Way Of Water Is Profitable, So James Cameron Supposes He'll Go Ahead And Make The Rest Of The Movies

The world of "Avatar" might be inhabited by the blue Na'vi, but right about now all they can see is green ... and lots of it.

As inevitable as a fresh wave of capitalistic humans crossing the stars to exploit all of Pandora's natural resources, the news has officially landed that the latest James Cameron movie has turned a profit. More to the point, the widely well-received "Avatar: The Way of Water" has now justified the enormous financial commitments that James Cameron tricked convinced 20th Century Studios to devote to the long-gestating project. The filmmaker made some waves (get it, because water?) when he previously announced that the hundreds of millions of dollars poured into the production and marketing budget meant that his latest movie would need to become "...the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history. That's your threshold. That's your break even."

Well, that hasn't quite come to pass just yet (our last box office update pointed towards a worldwide total of $1.4 billion), Cameron has now admitted that his initial estimates may have been slightly pessimistic. With updated figures now indicating a haul of well over $1.5 billion globally, the "Titanic" and "Avatar" filmmaker can look forward to many more years of crafting stories set in the world of Pandora.

In an amusingly understated interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Cameron had this to say about the future of the franchise: