Avatar 3 Will Feature A Villainous Na'vi Fire Nation Called The 'Ash People'

Water. Earth. Fire. Air.

My grandmother used to tell me stories about the old days, a time of peace when Eywa kept balance between the Omatikaya, the Metkayina, and the Olangi. But that all changed when the Sky People attacked.

Okay, okay, jokes about "Avatar" and "Avatar: The Last Airbender" have been done to death, but James Cameron really isn't helping when he reveals that the next "Avatar" movie will introduce the "Ash People," a Na'vi tribe who will serve to represent the element of fire, and also demonstrate that not all Na'vi are calm and peaceful. Speaking to French news outlet 20 Minutes (h/t Culture Crave), Cameron explained:

"I want to reveal the Na'vi from another angle because [so far] I have only shown their good sides. In the early films, there are very negative human examples and very positive Na'vi examples. In 'Avatar 3,' we'll do the reverse."

Yes, not only does Pandora have a Fire Nation, it sounds like the "Ash People" are going to be bad guys. But in keeping with the focus on the next generation in "Avatar: The Way of Water," perhaps there'll be a young member of the tribe who starts out as an enemy but then eventually becomes an ally to the main characters. That could be a pretty compelling storyline.