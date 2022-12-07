Avatar: The Last Airbender Had To Change Its Name To Avoid A Certain James Cameron Movie

They say not to judge a book by its cover, but what about its title? Because if you grew up outside of the United States, you probably grew up knowing certain famous movies by totally different titles. Sometimes, you get a literal translation of a movie title, but in other instances, movie and TV titles get changed to ridiculously different names, at times for the dumbest reasons. An example of this is 2012's "The Avengers," which got changed to "Avengers Assemble" in the United Kingdom for fear that audiences would confuse the Marvel superhero movie with the 1960s spy TV series of the same name.

However, there are titles that have been changed for seemingly no reason at all, like "Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs" being titled "Burger Rain" in Spanish because apparently people outside the U.S. never watch a weather report. Then there's "Home Alone" getting retitled as "My Poor Little Angel" in Spanish and "Mom, I Missed the Plane" in French, because the idea of a kid home alone wasn't insightful enough in explaining the plot of the film.

Indeed, title changes around the world are a mysterious thing, and like many mysteries in life, it's best not to think about them too much. Take the hugely popular animated series "Avatar: The Last Airbender," which was known in several other countries as "Avatar: The Legend of Aang" (probably since airbender isn't really a word, and it would be hard to translate that without the context of the show). No matter where the show aired or what it was called, it was always accompanied by a subtitle, and the reason is all because of one James Francis Cameron.