Avatar Director And Font Connoisseur James Cameron Finally Responds To SNL's Papyrus Sketch

"Saturday Night Live" can be very hit or miss when it comes to their sketches, but it should come as no surprise that "Papyrus" will go down as one of their best. The bit features Ryan Gosling as a man who has disassociated from the world around him because he remembered that James Cameron's mega-blockbuster "Avatar" used a variation of the Papyrus font for its logo. It's the kind of thing you may think about for a second or two before moving on with your life, but the sketch from former "SNL" writer Julio Torres dedicates itself to making Gosling's breakdown look as dramatic as possible.

Like the "Potato Chip" segment, it's the kind of "SNL" bit that makes you laugh at how seriously everyone is playing their part with something so silly and bizarre. It's just a logo, and yet Gosling plays it as if the material is worthy of a conspiracy thriller. Since the 2017 sketch, Cameron has given the "Avatar" logo a typeface facelift that gives the series more of an identity, although it's not that different. It honestly looks as if the graphic designer took the modified Papyrus logo as is, and filled it with air.

The "Terminator 2" filmmaker can change the logo all he wants, but if the internet has taught me anything, it's that it never forgets. For five years, Cameron has remained silent on the whole Papyrus conversation ... until now. With the long-awaited "Avatar: The Way of Water" only weeks away, the blockbuster mastermind is finally breaking his silence.