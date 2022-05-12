The Morning Watch: VFX Artists React To The Last Airbender, Making The Picard Season 2 Finale & More

(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this edition, watch the Corridor Crew react to the awful VFX work in "The Last Airbender" and praise the fantastic and subtle CGI of "Logan." Plus, the cast and crew of "Picard" break down the shocking season 2 finale of the show. And finally, celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month by watching part of the "Monsters University" Pixar short "Party Central" played in Korean, Japanese, Mandarin, and Cantonese. Party on, dudes!