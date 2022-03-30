18% Said This Was Their Favorite Pixar Movie Of The Last 10 Years - Here's Our Pick

While Domee Shi's masterpiece "Turning Red" hadn't yet debuted on Disney+ before we sent out this survey, the films "Soul" and "Luca," both Disney+ premieres, found themselves at the bottom of the survey, at 2.78% and 3.11%, respectively. While Disney's "Encanto" beat out "Luca" for Best Animated Feature Film at the Oscars this year, "Soul" took home the golden statue the year before, despite coming in dead last on the survey. Both films were given unceremonious debuts on the streaming service, which likely means audiences simply haven't seen it. "Brave" came in third-from-last with 8.84%, with "Monsters University" rounding up the bottom four at 11.13%.

At the middle of the pack, "Inside Out" brought in 12.44% of the votes, a lower placement in my opinion, as someone who absolutely openly sobbed alone in a theater during a matinee screening back in 2015. The sequel film "Finding Dory" inched past it with 13.58%, which feels a little high, if I'm being honest. No shade to "Dory," but with "Nemo" as the far superior film, seeing it above "Inside Out" and "Soul" is a bit of a surprise. Coming in third place, however, was "Coco" with 14.4% of the votes, a worthy placement for the two-time Academy Award-winning original.