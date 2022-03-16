Turning Red Gives Disney+ Its Best-Ever Movie Premiere

The Pixar film "Turning Red" has fans as wildly excited as the lead character Mei Lin when she sees the boy band 4*Town! The film has been widely praised for giving us a look at the minefield that is puberty, the Chinese Canadian community in early 2000s Toronto, dealing with the strong emotions we all have at that age, and what family and friends mean to a young girl.

Now we've learned that "Turning Red" is the number one Disney+ film premiere globally, according to a tweet from the film's official handle.

Thank you to all of the fans around the world who embraced their panda and made Disney and Pixar's #TurningRed the #1 film premiere on Disney+ around the world! pic.twitter.com/AUNsRVmD37 — Disney and Pixar's Turning Red (@PixarTurningRed) March 16, 2022

This is, according to the tweet, based on the number of hours watched in the first three days the film was out on the streaming service. Many people were upset that this film went straight to Disney+, and there are a number of reasons for that, but it appears that it's getting a whole lot of views! It's nice to know that this story of understanding and growing up is being seen by so many people.