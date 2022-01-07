Pixar's Turning Red Will Now Be Released Directly On Disney+

It's beginning to feel a lot like early 2020 again, with the announcement that Disney and Pixar's next feature, "Turning Red," will now premiere exclusively on Disney+ in the United States. The news broke today in a statement from Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution, and like the Academy Award-winning "Soul" and critically-acclaimed "Luca" that came before it, the anticipated theatrical run for "Turning Red" has pivoted directly to streaming. Unlike the Disney+ Premier Access films like "Black Widow," "Mulan," or "Cruella," the animated feature will be available to audiences for no additional fee outside of their existing Disney+ subscription. In international markets where Disney+ is not yet available, the film will be released theatrically, with premiere dates to be announced.

"Given the delayed box office recovery, particularly for family films, flexibility remains at the core of our distribution decisions as we prioritize delivering the unparalleled content of The Walt Disney Company to audiences around the world," said Kareem Daniel, Chairman, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. With the omicron variant spiking in staggering numbers, it looks like the company is hoping to gain new subscribers by releasing the film on Disney+ rather than delay the premiere for when theatrical releases are safer. "Turning Red" will still debut on its intended date of Friday, March 11, 2022.