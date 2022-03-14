Embrace The Panda: Making Turning Red Trailer: Learn About The Women Who Created The Film
Look at the widdle fuzzy face! Sorry. Red pandas are adorable, and since "Turning Red" came out on Disney+, I've been watching them non-stop on YouTube. I cannot be alone in this. "Turning Red" has gotten a ton of acclaim, with fans praising this sweet and powerful look at a young Chinese girl coming of age in early 2000s Toronto, Canada.
The subject matter isn't something we see very often in animated films, and that's not the only unusual thing about it. Most of the top creatives including writer/director Domee Shi and her crew are women. To celebrate that, and to give us a closer look at the amount of work and inspiration that went into making this instantly beloved film, Disney+ has released a new documentary called "Embrace the Panda: Making Turning Red." We've got the trailer for you here, but to make your day even better, it's already streaming on Disney+.
You can also take a look at the poster for "Embrace the Panda: Making Turning Red."
Here is the info for the documentary film:
"Embrace the Panda: Making Turning Red," is a feature documentary about the all-woman team at the helm of Pixar's original feature, "Turning Red." With behind-the-scenes access to Director Domee Shi and her core leadership crew, this story shines a light on the powerful professional and personal journeys that brought this incredibly comical, utterly relatable and deeply heartfelt story to the screen. "Embrace the Panda: Making Turning Red" is now streaming on Disney+.
Embrace the fluffy!
"Turning Red" is the story of 13-year-old Mei Lee (voice of Rosalie Chiang), who is right in the middle of trying to figure out how to be a teenager, with a protective mom, Ming (voice of Sandra Oh), who is always right by her side. One day she learns that her powerful emotions (which she has all the time) turn her into a giant red panda. The film is a look at the wild ride that is puberty, what family means, and how important your ride or die friends are.
Domee Shi is also known for her work on the short film "Bao." "Turning Red" was written by Shi and Julia Cho ("Big Love," "Fringe"), and is produced by Lindsey Collins. It also stars the voices of Ava Morse (Miriam), Heyin Park (Abby), and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Priya).
If you haven't gotten a chance to watch yet, "Turning Red" is now streaming on Disney+.