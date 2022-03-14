Embrace The Panda: Making Turning Red Trailer: Learn About The Women Who Created The Film

Look at the widdle fuzzy face! Sorry. Red pandas are adorable, and since "Turning Red" came out on Disney+, I've been watching them non-stop on YouTube. I cannot be alone in this. "Turning Red" has gotten a ton of acclaim, with fans praising this sweet and powerful look at a young Chinese girl coming of age in early 2000s Toronto, Canada.

The subject matter isn't something we see very often in animated films, and that's not the only unusual thing about it. Most of the top creatives including writer/director Domee Shi and her crew are women. To celebrate that, and to give us a closer look at the amount of work and inspiration that went into making this instantly beloved film, Disney+ has released a new documentary called "Embrace the Panda: Making Turning Red." We've got the trailer for you here, but to make your day even better, it's already streaming on Disney+.

You can also take a look at the poster for "Embrace the Panda: Making Turning Red."

Disney/Pixar

Here is the info for the documentary film: