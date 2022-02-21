Turning Red Early Buzz: Domee Shi's Feature Debut Is A Moving, Joyous Entry Into The Pixar Canon

All the reactions we've seen so far praise Pixar's look at what puberty was like in the early 2000s, and the celebration of the culture and growing up. Viewers won't have to brave a visit to the theater to watch this film. Until "Turning Red" is released on Disney+ on March 11, 2022, scour the Internet for red panda videos. It will vastly improve your day.

/Film's own BJ Colangelo called Domee Shi "the future," and had high praise for the film's animation style.

I absolutely LOVED #TurningRed! A wonderful coming-of-age story about the complexities of growing up, embracing yourself, and learning how to let kids find their own path. The animation is a perfect fusion of eastern and western influences and director Domee Shi is the future. pic.twitter.com/pwqWpoD2ed — BJ Colangelo (@bjcolangelo) February 21, 2022

Courtney Howard from Fresh Fiction TV touted the heartfelt nature of the film and how it dealt with puberty. She also said it was "unapologetically horny."

#TurningRed/ #PixarTurningRed is hilarious, heartfelt & unapologetically horny. A sentimental story about parental problems, puberty & pandas thatâ€™s endearingly oddball & off-kilter in the best way. Good world building & teen bops. Sandra Oh & newcomer Rosalie Chiang are splendid pic.twitter.com/JTpiSSrnm7 — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) February 21, 2022

Tessa Smith from Mama's Geeky related to the film as a mom, appreciating not just Mei's awkward teen self, but her overprotective mother.

I related so hard to Turning Red. As a mom of girls & as a boy band fanatic. I get Mei, but I also get Ming. This a HEARTWARMING coming of age film about mothers & daughters, growing up, & embracing who you are — beautiful in many ways. The end moved me to tears. #TurningRed pic.twitter.com/IWl5gqiqcq — Tessa Smith – Mama's Geeky (@MamasGeeky) February 21, 2022

Matt Neglia from Next Best Picture called the film a "cute coming of age story," praising the score from Ludwig Göransson and the voiceover work from Rosalie Chiang.

TURNING RED is a cute coming of age story whose obvious metaphor is bolstered by lively voiceover work from Rosalie Chiang, an emotional mother-daughter relationship, Ludwig GÃ¶ranssonâ€™s score & the relatable anxieties of adolescence. A quirky, honest & enjoyable effort from Pixar pic.twitter.com/je0Yhtfmq2 — Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) February 21, 2022

POC Culture praised the blend of Western animation and Eastern anime influences, and the personal story that director Domee Shi tells with "Turning Red."

Iâ€™ve seen #Pixarâ€™s TURNING RED! Itâ€™s the perfect blend of western animation & eastern anime influences. Director Domee Shih has such a clear vision thatâ€™s bright, fun & joyful. You can tell what a personal story it is for her.#TurningRed #DisneyPlus @PixarTurningRed pic.twitter.com/LzDXd5gUM7 — POC Culture (@POCculture) February 21, 2022

Jazz Tangcay from Variety called "Turning Red" "pure joy and absolute fun." Jazz also mentioned the "catchy soundtrack" and Chiang's voice work.

#TurningRed is pure joy and absolute fun. Thoroughly enjoyable. A wonderful story about puberty and parenting from Domee Shi with a catchy soundtrack to boot. Rosalie Chiang is going to be a star. pic.twitter.com/NgHFjSI5a6 — Jazz Tangcay (@jazzt) February 21, 2022

Daniel Baptista from The Movie Podcast loved this movie in all caps, and praised the references to Toronto in the early 2000s. He also called it "one of Pixar's best."

Pixarâ€™s #TurningRed is a delight. Domee Shi's coming of age TAIL is a celebration of culture, the early 2000s, and Toronto. I LOVED this movie and seeing the CN Tower and SkyDome in animated form gave me all the feels. One of @Pixar's BEST.@PixarTurningRed @DisneyStudiosCA pic.twitter.com/GAzZrhTrjB — Daniel Baptista – The Movie Podcast (@dbapz) February 21, 2022

Shabaz from The Movie Podcast agreed, calling this "one of Pixar's finest movies to date," and lauding the look at the multiculturalism of Toronto.

Pixarâ€™s #TurningRed is absolute joy! Seeing Meilin tear through early 2000s Toronto gave me the biggest smile on my face. Domee Shi has crafted one of @Pixarâ€™s finest movies to date and has brought the multiculturalism of the city to life. @PixarTurningRed @DisneyStudiosCA pic.twitter.com/YWwr7A20Kj — Shahbaz – The Movie Podcast (@shayhbaz) February 21, 2022

Jacob from Discussing Film praised the film for its focus on adults and children alike, and the "brilliant and inventive animation techniques."

#TurningRed is a brilliant Pixar film for families to watch, a lot to enjoy & learn for adults & children alike. Not to mention the brilliant & inventive animation techniques used all throughout this film, such a cute & enjoyable film thatâ€™s definitely worth a watch. pic.twitter.com/5326Q0nKhm — Jacob (@JacobDFilm) February 21, 2022

Scott J. Davis from Hey U Guys called this film "Pixar's most 'oh behave, baby"' film, and lamented the fact that he won't get to see it with a packed audience.

#TurningRed is a joy. A warm, hilarious, touching and Pixar's most "Oh behave, baby!" film about parenting, growing pains and friendship. Would have belting to watch with a packed audiende, alas. On @DisneyPlusUK from March 11th – review soon... pic.twitter.com/ckHRjHFlAr — Scott J. Davis (@scottwritesfilm) February 21, 2022

Drew Taylor from Collider called director Domee Shi "the real deal" and said she was breaking new ground in terms of storytelling.

#TurningRed is so, so wonderful. Co-writer/director Domee Shi is the real deal, a filmmaker who fearlessly breaks new ground both in terms of storytelling and design. This movie is just as much fun as you've imagined, and way more emotional/spiritual than you could have dreamed💖 pic.twitter.com/gPMHD1cxbV — Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) February 21, 2022

