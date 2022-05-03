30% Of Star Trek Fans Said This Is Their Favorite Picard Character Not Named Jean-Luc Picard

Of those 619 people, a healthy 30.21% of them felt that Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan) was the best of the new "Picard" characters. This is very obviously a cheat, as Seven of Nine is, in fact, a character who appeared in four full years of "Star Trek: Voyager" starting with the episode "Scorpion, Part II" from September 3, 1997. On "Voyager," Seven of Nine was a Borg drone assigned to aid the Voyager in an alliance to defeat and/or escape the mysterious and powerful Species 8472. At the end of the episode, Seven, broken from the Borg's machine collective, was welcomed as a member of the crew. Over the course of her four "Voyager" seasons, Seven would learn to become human again. The show's writers deeply loved the character, and she was typically highlighted over all the other characters. Some have attributed the success of the character to the massively uncomfortable corset Ryan wore.

On "Picard," Seven has more or less restored her humanity, although she still sports a few implants that couldn't be removed. She is now a friend of Jean-Luc's (there's no reason why they shouldn't have met in between the end of "Voyager" and the beginning of "Picard"; they were both once assimilated by the Borg), and has become a freelance vigilante who casually murders those who she thinks deserve it. The irony: Seven restored her humanity only to lose it to constant acts of vengeance.

In second place — and, again, this may be a cheat — is Hugh (Del Arco), with 15.02% of the vote. Hugh first appeared in the "Star Trek: The Next Generation" episode "I, Borg," which first aired on May 10, 1992 (happy 20th anniversary!). In that episode, the Enterprise rescued a Borg drone from a crash site and found that, once separated from its machine hive, it begins to develop its own personality and sense of individuality again. He is eventually returned to the Borg to be re-assimilated. Hugh would return in the two-part episode "Descent" (September 10, 1993), wherein Hugh would show that his reintegration into the collective didn't go so well, and the Borg are now splitting off into cult-like factions. By the events of "Picard," Hugh has been largely recovered from being a Borg (he has had most of his implants removed), and now oversees a massive project to rescue other abandoned drones. Hugh works on an abandoned Borg ship now.

Hugh will meet a sad fate.