Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Will Be Its Last, Confirms Patrick Stewart

When "Star Trek: Picard" debuted on Paramount+ — back in January of 2020 when it was still called CBS All Access — the buzz was enormous. While certain fans were ambivalent (well, this author was ambivalent), many others were eager to see Patrick Stewart, 81, returning to the role he made famous in 1987, and continued to make famous through seven seasons of television and four feature films. Indeed, there was so much chatter about the upcoming first season of "Star Trek: Picard" that a second season had been greenlit even before the first season had aired. That second season is set to be released on March 3 of this year. The third season of "Picard" is already in production (shooting began in September of 2021), and several sequences for the third season were shot concurrently with season 2.

There will be no fourth season. The third season of "Star Trek: Picard" will be its last.

As confirmed in an interview with Stewart and show producer Akiva Goldsman conducted by SFX Magazine, Stewart will retire the character once the third season wraps. Indeed, Goldsman and Stewart said that "Picard" was never meant to run indefinitely, and there were no long-term plans to keep the series around for upwards of seven seasons (the running time of "Star Trek: The Next Generation," "Deep Space Nine," and "Voyager"). Three seasons was always the plan.