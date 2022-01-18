This Isn't A Holosuite Program, Star Trek: Discovery, Lower Decks, And Strange New Worlds Just Got Renewed At Paramount+

"Star Trek" fans have a whole lot to celebrate today. Paramount+ has announced a bunch of "Star Trek" renewals, and a handful of premiere dates for the U.S. on the streamer. You can just feel your hand lifting to do the Vulcan salute, can't you?

First up we have "Star Trek: Discovery." The series is currently airing its fourth season, which will return to Paramount+ on February 10, 2022, and conclude on March 17, 2022. We'll be getting a 10-episode fifth season, as well. "Star Trek: Discovery" stars Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman, Wilson Cruz, Blu del Barrio, David Ajala, and Tig Notaro.

The series relaunched (sorry) interest in the "Star Trek" franchise. I know, I know. I'm a Trekker as well, so I've always been invested. It's just that having a fresh take on the future grabbed the interest of a lot of people who haven't watched since the original series (some of my relatives as an example). There is even more character development here than we saw in "Star Trek" stories of yore. A product of changing times, but also, because of the deep lore this franchise has to tap into.

"Star Trek: Picard" will debut its second season on Thursday, March 3, consisting of 10 episodes. The series, which had to temporarily halt production on season 3 due to a Covid outbreak on set, is currently filming. The cast for "Star Trek: Picard" includes Sir Patrick Stewart, Alison Pill, Isa Briones, Evan Evagora, Michelle Hurd, Santiago Cabrera, Jeri Ryan, Orla Brady, John de Lancie, Annie Wersching, and Brent Spiner. I'm still reeling over the final episode with a certain goodbye. Picard has always been such a wonderful and beloved character, so to see him develop, change (a whole heck of a lot), and find deep connections with a whole new group has been beautiful.