Star Trek: Picard Halts Production Due To Major Covid Outbreak

Guard Patrick Stewart with everything you've got and send the cast and crew of "Star Trek: Picard" your very best wishes! According to THR, production on the series has been shut down after a COVID-19 outbreak on the set. The report states that more than 50 members of the production tested positive on Monday, January 3, 2022. This was the first day back to production on the Paramount+ series. The site says the show has more than 450 people on staff, and that the infections have hit a chunk of the production, "including cast in zone A." According to the Screen Actors Guild (SAG), "Zone A is any perimeter within which activity occurs without physical distancing or the use of PPE. In most cases, this will mean performers working on set with no protection alongside crew."

While there is no news on the perfection that is Sir Patrick Stewart, every digit I have is crossed that he is home and safe.

The show has been shut down since Monday and is expected to resume early next week if not sooner. A whole lot of things have been shut down or postponed in the past few weeks, including the Grammy Awards, the Critics Choice Awards (full disclosure, I am a member of CCA), and Sundance, which has gone completely digital. The video game conference E3 has also gone online only. The CBS series "NCIS" has been affected, and Broadway shows have been canceling performances for some time now.