Sundance Cancels In-Person Events, Moves Festival Online Amid Omicron Fears

Just in case even more movie delays and the general explosion in Omicron variant cases worldwide didn't do enough to emphasize the magnitude of the ongoing pandemic, critics and movie fans alike received an even ruder awakening to our present reality today. The Sundance Institute announced in a lengthy press release that the major film festival, which takes place annually in the state of Utah, was forced to cancel the grand return of in-person attendance after the 2021 event moved to online-only screenings. Instead, this year's festival will similarly take place online and formally scrub the initial plans for a unique "hybrid" experience that would mix virtual and in-person screenings.

The in-person festival had been scheduled to commence in Park City, Utah, on January 20, 2022 and extend through January 30, 2022, further bolstered by preventative measures such as reducing theater capacity and requiring both vaccine and booster shots for attendees, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In a statement, the Sundance organizers commented on the unfortunate circumstances that led to this tough — but prudent — decision: