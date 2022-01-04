Morbius Gets Pushed Again As The Venomverse Vampire Moves To April

According to The Hollywood Reporter, "Morbius" will move from January 28 to April 1. Daniel Espinosa's upcoming Marvel tale has been pushed back a number of times already. Most recently, it was scheduled to drop in October 2021 before settling in to that early 2022 slot. But because of this Omicron surge, the studio is likely moving the film in the hopes that more people will see it in theaters.

At this point, Sony and Marvel should just release the movie digitally. Forgo the theatrical window, pivot to an exclusive paid VOD release for a 30 to 45 days, then send it to Netflix as promised. Sure, Marvel movies tend to make a lot of money at the box office. Even the ones that aren't as well received or highly anticipated like "Eternals" rake in the big bucks. But only so many people will risk going to a theater for Spider-Man adjacent film. And if there's no moviegoers left to go to the movies to see the next Sony film because of Covid, then that's definitely not going to do the studio any good. If keeping people safe and healthy isn't their top priority, studios have to understand that fact, right?

Anyway, in addition to Leto, "Morbius" stars Adria Arjona, Matt Smith, Tyrese Gibson, and Jared Harris. It will also feature a cameo from the legendary Michael Keaton as he reprises his "Spider-Man: Homecoming" role of Adrian Toomes AKA The Vulture, which further teases a connection between Leto's titular antihero, Tom Hardy's Venom, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. You can see the trailer here, followed by the film's official synopsis.