James Cameron Says He Could Make Avatar 6 And 7 If People Want Them

It's impossible to think of a bigger cinematic madman than James Cameron. For over 13 long years, the visionary behind some of the most endurable blockbusters ever made ("Terminator 2: Judgment Day") has been working long and hard to bring his four "Avatar" sequels to the screen. Ever since "The Way of Water" was initially slated for release in 2014, it became a joke every time they had to push it back another year. But the ultimate lesson therein is that you never doubt Cameron, as the long-awaited sequel to the highest-grossing film of all time is only weeks away from its world premiere.

"The Way of Water" exists as this unpredictable cinematic experiment that truly could go either way. Cameron has referred to the follow-up as "the worst business case in movie history," and he's not entirely wrong. Colossal budgets have become the industry norm, and yet this holds an absurdly expensive price tag between $350 – $400 million. But given that "Avatar" currently sits atop the Hallelujah Mountains with nearly $3 billion at the worldwide box office, if anyone in Hollywood is going to have access to that much money, it's the Academy Award-winning filmmaker who holds two coveted spots of the industry's greatest money makers, and could likely secure another.

In a few weeks' time, we'll find out whether Cameron's massive gamble was worth the time, money, and hype. Besides recuperating its costs, there's also the matter of what the fate will look like for its sequels, one of which has already been shot. If they do well, it looks like Cameron could be on board for developing more of them.