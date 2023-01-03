Producer James Wan Is Already Thinking About A Sequel To M3GAN

What better way to ring in the first new release of 2023 than with the campy thrills of "M3GAN?" On top of its premise, which involves an AI robot taking its protective duties a little too seriously, what really has me excited about the anticipated horror thriller is that it comes to us from "Housebound" director Gerard Johnstone, "Malignant" screenwriter Akela Cooper, and the one, the only, James Wan as a producer. Any one of those names would have me on board, but Wan's involvement lends it some serious credibility.

It feels fitting that Wan is continuing to associate himself with horror movies about creepy inanimate objects, given that he's made it a constant throughout his film career. "Saw" will always have Billy, the mouthpiece of serial killer John Kramer (Tobin Bell), and "The Conjuring" has practically built itself on the foundation of the creepy doll, Annabelle. Let's also not forget about the mysterious ventriloquist dummy from Wan's sophomore feature, "Dead Silence." He may not be in the director's seat, but the cycle continues.

Ever since that teaser trailer dropped, the character of M3GAN (played by Amie Donald) has become a bit of a viral sensation. The marketing practically spoke for itself, which will likely give it an additional boost at the box office amid James Cameron's "Avatar" sequel victory lap. With the film just days away from release, Wan feels confident in the possibility of a "M3GAN" sequel.