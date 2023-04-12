Stephen King Saved The Boogeyman From A Direct-To-Streaming Release

"The Boogeyman" was actually in pre-production before Disney's acquisition of Fox in 2019 under a script written by "A Quiet Place" and "65" scribes Scott Beck and Bryan Woods (Akela Cooper of "Malignant" is also an uncredited contributor). However, plans for the film were canceled until November 2021, when Deadline announced that Rob Savage would direct a screenplay revised by Mark Heyman ("Black Swan," "The Skeleton Twins"). Savage told Empire that he didn't attend King's screening at a private theater in Bangor, Maine because he "was terrified that he was going to do a 'Shining' on it and absolutely hate it."

The exact opposite happened, however, according to Savage, who reported that King e-mailed him, telling him: "Robert, I'm still thinking about your movie the next morning." Savage went on to explain that King "was pushing for it because he saw it on the big screen and said he couldn't imagine it on a tablet." Ironically, Savage's previous works have been a product of the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on virtual communication. "Host," released in 2020, takes place entirely through a Zoom video call, and his 2021 follow-up "Dashcam" was told through a live stream. The director doesn't seem to be making a struggle to transition to the theatrical circuit, however, stating that he had to add 45 seconds during the reveal of the monster because the audience was screaming so loud that it hindered the pacing.

"The Boogeyman" opens in theaters on June 2, 2023, and you can watch the trailer here.