The Boogeyman Trailer: The Latest Stephen King Adaptation Is On The Way

Just as sure as the morning will bring the sun, so too will 2023 see the release of another Stephen King adaptation, this time in the form of "The Boogeyman." Perhaps not quite as well known as some of his other work (then again, most horror stories aren't "quite as well known" when stacked up against the likes of "The Shining," "Carrie," and "It"), "The Boogeyman" originated as a short story written by the notorious vending machine hater in 1973 for Cavalier magazine, before later being featured in King's 1978 short story collection "Night Shift" along with works like "The Lawnmower Man" and "Children of the Corn." It's since been twice adapted into a short film, first by Jeff C. Schiro in 1982 and then by Gerard Lough in 2010.

The first-ever feature-length take on "The Boogeyman" began with a script draft written by "A Quiet Place" scribes Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, with Akela Cooper of "Malignant" and "M3GAN" fame having also worked up a draft or two prior to Mark Heyman ("Black Swan," "The Skeleton Twins") boarding the project as a writer. Rob Savage is calling the shots on this one, having previously made a name for himself with his critically-acclaimed 2020 Zoom call seance lockdown horror film "Host" (there's a whole lot packed into that short description, I know) before helming "Dashcam" — the 2021 pandemic thriller /Film's Chris Evangelista declared "downright painful to watch" in his review.

Thankfully, early signs point to "The Boogeyman" being a return to form for Savage or, at the very least, a step back in the right direction. For more on that, check out the movie's official trailer, below.