David Dastmalchian Returning In A Different Role For Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania - A New Marvel Trend

It looks like a fan-favorite actor from the "Ant-Man" franchise is returning for the upcoming third entry in the series, "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania." Per The Hollywood Reporter, David Dastmalchian is indeed going to appear in Peyton Reed's upcoming trilogy capper. Though it won't be as Keith, the member of Scott Lang's gang we met in the first two movies. Rather, it looks like Dastmalchian will be voicing an entirely new character, one who is hanging out with Kang in the Quantum Realm.

So, if the actor is not returning as Keith, who will he be playing? Further information on the character was provided by Daniel Richtman via his Patreon. Dastmalchian will be voicing a character named Veb, which was corroborated by THR. The character is said to be a freedom fighter within the Quantum Realm. Per Richtman's reporting, the character has "a goo head in a glass helmet who can translate." So yeah, this is a pretty radical departure from Kurt in the first two entries in the franchise.

We recently got a new trailer for "Quantumania," and it appears as though this is going to be a more action-packed, cosmic adventure than the previous two entries. Paul Rudd's Scott Lang, along with his daughter Cassie, played by Kathryn Newton, and the rest of his family, are pulled unwittingly into the Quantum Realm. There, they meet Jonathan Majors' Kang, and things get chaotic. So yeah, not a lot of room for a character like Keith. But lots of room for a guy with a goo head and a name like Veb.