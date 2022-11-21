Marvel's Blade Movie Taps Yann Demange To Direct, Michael Starrbury Writing New Script

Marvel's "Blade" has just found its director (again). Deadline is now reporting that "Lovecraft Country" director and "White Boy Rick" filmmaker Yann Demange will step in to replace Bassam Tariq, who was originally slated to direct the film but stepped down in September. The movie looks to be getting a pretty big revamp, as the outlet also reports that a new screenwriter is on board. Michael Starrbury, whose writing credits include "Colin in Black & White" and the masterful fourth episode of Ava DuVernay's series "When They See Us," is reportedly set to pen a new script for the film.

Furthermore, The Hollywood Reporter says that "Blade" still plans to make its current release date of September 6, 2024, which was moved from its original 2023 release date after Tariq's exit. At the time, the studio cited "continued shifts in our production schedule" as the first director's reason for leaving in a statement to THR. Tariq did, however, stay on as an executive producer. The film reportedly went on pause in October as it searched for a new director, and a /Film source indicates that star Mahershala Ali has been directly involved in shaping the film as it has continued to evolve.