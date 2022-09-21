HBO To Adapt The David Cronenberg Classic Scanners As A Series

Big news, horror fans — try not to let your head pop! David Cronenberg's incredible 1981 science fiction horror film "Scanners" is being made into a television series for HBO.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Emmy-winning writer William Bridges will pen the series and serve as showrunner. "Black Mirror" fans will know Bridges best as the man who co-wrote the "USS Callister" episode, which featured a crew of people trapped in an AI simulation for the pleasure of one disturbed man. "Black Mirror" has a lot in common with Cronenberg's work in that it explores the darkest intersections of technology and humanity, so Bridges feels like a perfect fit. The director who helmed the pilot for "Lovecraft Country," Yann Demange, is attached to direct.

Cronenberg's "Scanners" followed the rise of people known as "scanners," who have various psychic and telekinetic powers, and how their existence threatens base model humans. A private security firm starts hiring scanners to fight other scanners for them, and hopefully take out one rebellious leader named Revok (played by Michael Ironside.) Revok and his crew want to take over the world, sort of like an extra-bloodthirsty Magneto from "X-Men," but the corporation and its scanners set out to stop him. It's a rich fictional universe with plenty of ideas to explore, so a series could really dig into some of the weirdness of Cronenberg's mad world.