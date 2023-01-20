The Stephen King Horror Movie Boogeyman Is Switching From Streaming To Theatrical – Here's Why That's A Big Deal

In a surprising yet encouraging move, Disney has opted to release "The Boogeyman," a movie adaptation of the Stephen King story of the same name, in theaters. Originally, the film had been set up on Hulu as a direct-to-streaming release, similar to what was done with "Prey" and "Hellraiser" last year. However, the studio has opted to pivot and will now release the film in theaters this summer.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the decision was made following a particularly positive test screening. King was also shown the movie and reportedly responded well to it. And so, it will now arrive in theaters right in the heart of the summer movie season on June 2 instead of dropping on Hulu. Rob Savage ("Host") directs the film, which is based on a short story from the "Night Shift" collection. The film was produced by Disney's 20th Century Studios and 21 Laps. A brief synopsis for the adaptation reads as follows:

"[The Boogeyman] centers on a 16-year old and her younger sister, both still reeling from the death of their mother, who are targeted by a supernatural boogeyman after their father, a psychologist, has an encounter with a desperate patient in their house."

20th Century Studios, following Disney's purchase of Fox in 2019, is now largely producing adult-focused movies for Hulu. However, with this move, it's clear that Disney will not be overly rigid with distribution plans if a better option presents itself. That is a truly encouraging thing to see, for various reasons.