Bloodbath! At The Box Office As The Flash And Elemental Face Disappointing Debuts

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" continues to have a great time at the box office. In the third weekend of release it's set to gross another $28-29 million at the domestic box office over the three-day weekend, a drop of just 48 percent from last week despite fresh competition from two major new releases. Nice work, Spider-Man!

Okay, that's the good news out of the way. Now it's time for the bad news, and there's plenty of it.

Almost a decade after it was originally announced, and more than five years after its original planned release date, the DC Extended Universe entry "The Flash" has finally arrived in theaters. The movie spent so long in development hell that the DCEU doesn't actually exist any more (it's now called the DC Universe), and the box office numbers so far reflect the fact that Barry Allen has missed the boat. Per The Hollywood Reporter, "The Flash" is projected to gross $58-60 million over the three-day weekend, and $70 million or less over the four-day Juneteenth weekend.

That's not inherently a disaster. "Aquaman" had a modest $67 million opening weekend back in 2018, and ended up grossing more than $1 billion globally thanks to strong legs and enthusiastic overseas audiences. However, last year "Black Adam" opened at $67 million and failed to crack $400 million worldwide by the end of its run, and it seems likely that "The Flash" will head down "Black Adam" alley rather than taking the "Aquaman" expressway. The movie received a B CinemaScore from audience exit polling, has received mixed reviews from critics, and it probably doesn't help that its star has left a trail of troubling headlines behind them over the last few years.