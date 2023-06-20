Marvel Studios Will Skip Hall H At 2023 San Diego Comic-Con

Marvel consistently pulls out all the stops when it comes to Hall H, but the company is currently dealing with some seriously unprecedented roadblocks that make a Comic-Con showcase pretty difficult. For one thing, the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) has yet to negotiate a deal with the Writers Guild of America (WGA), extending the wholly preventable writers' strike and putting a halt to many Marvel productions including "Blade," "Thunderbolts," "Daredevil" and "Wonder Man."

Without any new footage, an estimated time of release, and the possibility of talent unavailability due to a potential strike by the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) union, a Hall H appearance doesn't really make much sense. Not to mention, Jonathan Majors, who is supposed to play the Big Baddie Kang in Phase Five, is currently awaiting his August trial following allegations of domestic assault. So while the decision to go without a Hall H appearance might be disappointing, it certainly isn't surprising.

According to The Wrap, Marvel Studios might not be alone in skipping the convention, as there are murmurings that both Universal and HBO may also be sitting out. Fortunately, as the Walt Disney Company serves as the parent company of Marvel, there's a high probability that once there's a better grasp on the company's next moves (and a deal made between the Guilds with the AMPTP), big announcements will come during the annual D23 Expo on September 9 and September 10, 2023.

Our sincerest sympathy to anyone who already booked tickets and lodging for SDCC 2023 in the hopes of seeing Marvel at Hall H. The full schedule for the convention is expected to debut online sometime in early July.