Solidarity! Almost 98 Percent Of SAG-AFTRA Members Vote To Approve Strike Authorization

As Paul Gleason once said in "The Breakfast Club," next time SAG-AFTRA has to lay down their strike solidarity, they're cracking skulls. Or something like that. The actor's union has made it official: they're not backing down and are holding the line with their Writers Guild of America counterparts — and best yet, they too may go on strike should a deal not be met by July 1, 2023.

SAG confirmed their strike authorization, which was voted on favorably by a whopping nearly 98% of members over a two-week period, on Monday, June 5. This decision doesn't trigger a strike in and of itself, but it does allow the guild to engage in a strike once contracts are up on June 30, should negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers come to a standstill. Both SAG and the WGA had a nearly identical percentage of affirmative votes for strike authorization, with SAG coming in at exactly 97.91% and the WGA garnering 97.85% approval, according to The Hollywood Reporter. WGA subsequently went on strike on May 2, 2023, following their vote.

SAG president and actor Fran Drescher said in a statement, "Together we lock elbows and in unity we build a new contract that honors our contributions in this remarkable industry, reflects the new digital and streaming business model and brings ALL our concerns for protections and benefits into the now."

AMPTP released a statement of their own as well: "We are approaching these negotiations with the goal of achieving a new agreement that is beneficial to SAG-AFTRA members and the industry overall."