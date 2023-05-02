Hollywood Writers Go On Strike As Talks Fail With Studios

As reported by Variety, the WGA had two "primary sticking points" in their proposal. Firstly, they wanted to increase the TV staffing minimum based on the number of episodes, with one writer per episode for up to six episodes, then one additional writer for every two episodes after six (up to a maximum of 12 writers per show). They also wanted to guarantee TV staff a minimum number of weeks of employment, with at least 10 consecutive weeks and up to 52 weeks (or, in other words, a year).

These points are broken down in greater detail in a lengthy document posted online by the WGA. Among the other proposals listed in the document are "full theatrical terms, including better initial compensation and residuals" for streaming features with a budget of $12 million or more; an increase in weekly rates for TV staff writers and story editors or executive story editors, with writer-producers receiving a weekly rate 25 percent above them; and to "establish a viewership-based residual — in addition to existing fixed residual — to reward programs with greater viewership." That last one, in particular, would require greater "transparency regarding program views" than most streaming services currently offer.

Another major issue was the use of AI, with the WGA calling on the AMPTP to "regulate [the] use of artificial intelligence on MBA-covered projects." Specifically, the WGA proposed that AI "can't write or rewrite literary material; can't be used as source material; and MBA-covered material can't be used to train AI." In many of these cases, the WGA reported that the AMPTP "rejected our proposal [and] refused to make a counter." When it came to AI, the WGA similarly noted the organization rejected their proposal before "countering by offering annual meetings to discuss advancements in technology."