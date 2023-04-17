The Writers Guild Of America Has Authorized A Strike — Here's What That Means For Film And TV Fans

The Writers Guild of America has voted in favor of a strike, with the organization's members voting near-unanimously for the measure. The WGA revealed that 97.8 percent of its members who voted were in favor of a potential strike if an agreement cannot be reached with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which represents the majority of film and TV production in Hollywood, with studios like Disney and Netflix, among others, under that umbrella.

WGA members have authorized a strike by 97.85%. Writers are ready for a deal from the studios that allows writers to share in the success of the content they create and build a stable life. #WGAStrong pic.twitter.com/gnCJsgH8Sg — Writers Guild of America West (@WGAWest) April 17, 2023

79 percent of the guild's eligible members took part in the vote, and there was unprecedented support in favor of a strike. That doesn't mean a strike is happening (we'll get into that shortly), but it means the membership of the WGA is fully prepared to do so. In a memo to its members obtained by /Film, the WGA said the following:

"Our membership has spoken. You have expressed your collective strength, solidarity, and the demand for meaningful change in overwhelming numbers. Armed with this demonstration of unity and resolve, we will continue to work at the negotiating table to achieve a fair contract for all writers."

The potential WGA strike largely comes down to wanting better compensation for writers working in the movie and TV business as the industry has been radically changed by streaming since the last round of contract negotiations. The WGA spoke to that in the memo: