Hollywood's Voice Actors Sound Off About The Perils And Possibilities Of Artificial Intelligence

The James Earl Jones news conjured nightmarish imaginary scenarios involving voice actors. Consider a situation in which 20th Century TV decides it wants to keep "The Simpsons" running, but when it comes time to renew Nancy Cartwright's contract, the network decides that instead of hiring her, it would rather tap into her old archival recordings and use AI to generate new line readings for Bart Simpson for future seasons. Thankfully, that won't actually happen, and Duncan Crabtree-Ireland explained why.

"All of those episodes of 'The Simpsons' that have ever been recorded since it started, and everything going back decades before that, is subject to a reuse of footage of photography and soundtrack provision. It's in our collective bargaining agreement. It basically says if they're going to make any kind of other use of the soundtrack or photography of any project, they have to negotiate with the performers who are involved and pay compensation as part of that negotiation process. So in that example that you gave, if they wanted to use that as the basis for creating an AI voice model and then using that for further projects, they would have to negotiate with her for permission to do that. And if they did it without negotiating or getting permission, we, the union, can pursue that through an arbitration. There will be circumstances in which she could sue them in court if she wanted to. So there are legal remedies that are already built into the collective bargaining agreement to address any kind of use beyond the original use. And that includes making it part of an AI training data set, that includes use of clips, it includes any aspect of that kind of use."

While there are safeguards in place against major studios engaging in bad behavior, those don't apply to the comparative Wild West of deepfakes. But SAG-AFTRA is trying to protect its members from that, as well. Crabtree-Ireland explained that the union has had success in getting some legislation enacted in New York and California to help put those protections in place, but he would still like to see action taken at the federal and even global levels.

That's all well and good for union members. But what about people who aren't union members? In addition to downloading NAVA's free AI rider and applying that to their contracts, is there anything that can be done for them? Crabtree-Ireland said even non-union work can be done under union contracts that help protect people from being exploited.

"It is really hard to envision how you can adequately protect people from this sort of thing without using collective bargaining, because there is such a tendency for overreach on the part of companies who do this stuff. And if you aren't part of a collective bargaining group and you don't have a lot of leverage, it can be very hard to push back on demands that you do things like sign away your rights to your image, likeness, or voice. What I would just say to everyone who will be reading this is it is essential that you not do that. Once you've signed away, in perpetuity, the rights to your image, likeness, or voice, it is virtually impossible to get it back. We've seen many, many examples of people that have really been abused in this way. I know it's really hard to say no to that sort of thing, but it is essential that you say no to that thing. One way you can do that is simply by reaching out to us to help get a project organized. Even if you're not a member yet, we can help organize projects. And once they're under a collective bargaining agreement, now it's no longer the individual performer's job to have to fight that."

It's also worth noting SAG-AFTRA is working with other partners inside and outside the industry to, as Crabtree-Ireland put it, "establish a common set of principles for the human-centered implementation of AI technology."

"This goes beyond voiceover or even beyond just the entertainment industry," he says. "This is a broader issue."

If the past few months are any indication, artificial intelligence is going to be a major part of our lives going forward. That may be an uneasy realization for many, but Abigail Savage suggests we shouldn't be afraid of it.

"I think right now, people are uncomfortable with it unless it's very [clearly] specified in a project, 'This is an AI-recreated voice of this past person. They never really said these lines into a recording.' I think if the common audience knew the degree to which we are already manipulating reality when we are doing sound editing work, I think it would be less controversial. At some point in the future, it's probably going to be more normalized, because we're already cobbling together interviews to make people say sentences that were never actually spoken. I do documentaries all the time, and the degree to which we are imposing, manufacturing, a reality so that the director's viewpoint and the interviewee's viewpoint comes across in a more obvious or clear manner, I think would really shock most audiences ... At some point it will, I think, become a normal tool in our toolkit for being able to tell stories."

"CGI sucked when it first came out too, but it was abused everywhere," she concludes. "I think it took something away from filmmaking for a few years while we grappled with how much to use, how to use it, and the fact that there was a deep uncanny valley going on. Technology gets absorbed by artistry, and artistry eventually wins out."