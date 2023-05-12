What Is A Mini-Room, And Why Do Striking Hollywood Writers Hate It So Much?

The battle for the mini-room isn't just about contract negotiations — it's about the future of the entertainment industry as we know it.

But what's a mini-room?

On May 2, 2023, the Writers Guild of America (WGA) put their pencils down and went on strike after a contract negotiation deal between the Guild and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) could not be made. The WGA proposal and the AMPTP's counter offer (or lack of counter offer) are publicly available, and the results are laughably bad. For instance, the Guild proposed that there should be regulations in place regarding AI usage within writers' rooms, and the AMPTP's response was essentially "Nah, we'll just have annual meetings about it."

There were also proposals regarding a lack of streaming residuals, a factor that has shocked audiences who are only now realizing that the writers of their favorite shows and original movies aren't swimming in a vault of gold coins like Scrooge McDuck whenever their streaming platforms boast about the millions of hours watched, but are instead applying for minimum-wage jobs just to make ends meet. Productions are coming to a halt every day, but some are predicting the strike to last well into the fall.

Most of the WGA's demands are pretty easy to understand without having any familiarity with the inner workings of the film and television industry, but one aspect the general public seems to be confused about is WGA's quest to quell the growth of mini-rooms, mostly because a lot of folks have no idea what a mini-room actually is.